Insiders who purchased Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL) earlier this year lose an additional CA$75k as the stock sinks to CA$0.05

The recent price decline of 17% in Comstock Metals Ltd.'s (CVE:CSL) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought CA$158k worth of shares at an average price of CA$0.095 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$83k, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Comstock Metals

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Steven Goldman bought CA$90k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.09 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.05. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Comstock Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 14% of Comstock Metals shares, worth about CA$203k, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Comstock Metals Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Comstock Metals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Comstock Metals stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Comstock Metals. For example, Comstock Metals has 4 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

