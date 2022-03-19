Insiders who purchased Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at UK£9.7k

Insiders who bought UK£118k worth of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 15% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling UK£9.7k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Deliveroo

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CFO & Director Adam Miller bought UK£118k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.41 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£1.29. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Adam Miller. We note that Adam Miller was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Deliveroo Insiders Bought Stock Recently

At Deliveroo,over the last quarter, we have observed quite a lot more insider buying than insider selling. CFO & Director Adam Miller spent UK£118k on stock. But we did see CFO & Director Adam Miller sell shares worth UK£56k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Deliveroo insiders own about UK£176m worth of shares (which is 7.4% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Deliveroo Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Deliveroo. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Deliveroo.

