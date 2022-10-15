Insiders who purchased Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (CVE:DFR) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$38k

Insiders who bought US$381k worth of Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (CVE:DFR) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 38% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$38k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Diamond Fields Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President John McGloin for CA$127k worth of shares, at about CA$0.20 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.18). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Diamond Fields Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Diamond Fields Resources

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Diamond Fields Resources insiders own about CA$14m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Diamond Fields Resources Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Diamond Fields Resources shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Diamond Fields Resources insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Diamond Fields Resources. To help with this, we've discovered 6 warning signs (5 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Diamond Fields Resources.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

