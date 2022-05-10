Insiders who purchased ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) earlier this year lose an additional UK£73k as the stock sinks to UK£1.31

The recent 10.0% drop in ECO Animal Health Group plc's (LON:EAH) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased UK£326k worth of stock at an average buy price of UK£1.68 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth UK£253k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

ECO Animal Health Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CFO, Finance Director Christopher Wilks made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£70k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.40 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£1.31 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months ECO Animal Health Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around UK£1.68. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ECO Animal Health Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at ECO Animal Health Group. Specifically, CFO, Finance Director Christopher Wilks bought UK£192k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that ECO Animal Health Group insiders own 11% of the company, worth about UK£9.3m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ECO Animal Health Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on ECO Animal Health Group stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ECO Animal Health Group and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

