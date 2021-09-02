Insiders who purchased Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at AU$3.8k

Insiders who purchased AU$150k worth of Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 22% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still AU$3.8k but in since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Flexiroam Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Tat Seng Koh is the biggest insider purchase of Flexiroam shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.039). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Tat Seng Koh was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Flexiroam insiders own 67% of the company, currently worth about AU$13m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Flexiroam Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Flexiroam. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Flexiroam has 5 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

