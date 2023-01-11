Insiders who purchased Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG) earlier this year lose an additional CA$156k as the stock sinks to CA$0.07

Insiders who bought CA$396k worth of Group Eleven Resources Corp.'s (CVE:ZNG) stock at an average buy price of CA$0.12 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 13% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only CA$239k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Michael Gentile for CA$362k worth of shares, at about CA$0.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$0.07). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Group Eleven Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Group Eleven Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders At Group Eleven Resources Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Group Eleven Resources over the last quarter. Independent Director Brendan Cahill shelled out CA$13k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Story continues

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Group Eleven Resources insiders own 21% of the company, worth about CA$2.3m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Group Eleven Resources Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Group Eleven Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Group Eleven Resources (of which 3 are concerning!) you should know about.

But note: Group Eleven Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here