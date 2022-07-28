Insiders who purchased this year lose AU$273k as Alderan Resources Limited (ASX:AL8) stock drops to AU$0.0095

Insiders who bought AU$359k worth of Alderan Resources Limited's (ASX:AL8) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.039 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 21% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$87k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Alderan Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Tolga Kumova made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$259k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.04 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.0095 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Alderan Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Alderan Resources insiders own 19% of the company, worth about AU$981k. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alderan Resources Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Alderan Resources shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Alderan Resources and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 5 warning signs with Alderan Resources and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

