Insiders who purchased this year lose AU$30k as Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) stock drops to AU$0.02

Insiders who bought AU$70k worth of Harris Technology Group Limited's (ASX:HT8) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.035 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 17% decrease in the stock. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only AU$40k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Harris Technology Group

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Harris Technology Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 36% of Harris Technology Group shares, worth about AU$2.1m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Harris Technology Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Harris Technology Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Harris Technology Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Harris Technology Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

