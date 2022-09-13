Insiders who purchased this year lose AU$372k as Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) stock drops to AU$0.08

The recent 11% drop in Locksley Resources Limited's (ASX:LKY) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$633k worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.19 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$261k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Locksley Resources

The insider Charles Arve made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$633k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.19 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.08. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Charles Arve was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Locksley Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Locksley Resources insiders own 20% of the company, worth about AU$899k. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Locksley Resources Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Locksley Resources shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Locksley Resources and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Locksley Resources. For example - Locksley Resources has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

