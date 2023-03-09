Insiders who purchased this year lose CA$162k as Kiboko Gold Inc. (CVE:KIB) stock drops to CA$0.16

Insiders who bought CA$450k worth of Kiboko Gold Inc.'s (CVE:KIB) stock at an average buy price of CA$0.25 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 11% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$288k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Kiboko Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & CFO Bradley Boland made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$140k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.25 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.16 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Kiboko Gold insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Kiboko Gold insiders own 43% of the company, currently worth about CA$3.0m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kiboko Gold Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Kiboko Gold insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Kiboko Gold insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Kiboko Gold that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

