Insiders who purchased this year lose US$133k as Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) stock drops to US$3.96

The recent price decline of 25% in Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:LUMN) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$392k worth of shares at an average price of US$5.99 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$259k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Lumen Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board T. Glenn bought US$118k worth of shares at a price of US$5.92 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.96 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Lumen Technologies insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Lumen Technologies Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Lumen Technologies over the last quarter. Independent Director Steven Clontz shelled out US$27k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Lumen Technologies insiders own about US$38m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lumen Technologies Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Lumen Technologies and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Lumen Technologies, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

