Insiders who purchased this year lose US$14k as Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock drops to US$2.18

The recent 16% drop in Humanigen, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$154k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$2.39 over the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$141k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Humanigen Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO Cameron Durrant bought US$94k worth of shares at a price of US$2.34 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.18. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Humanigen insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Humanigen

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about US$597k worth of Humanigen shares. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Humanigen Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Humanigen insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Humanigen. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Humanigen (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

