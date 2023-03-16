Insiders who purchased this year lose US$4.1k as XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) stock drops to US$32.99

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The recent price decline of 8.1% in XPO, Inc.'s (NYSE:XPO) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$54k worth of shares at an average price of US$35.74 in the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$49k, which is not what they expected.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for XPO

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At XPO

Notably, that recent purchase by J. Frye is the biggest insider purchase of XPO shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$32.99 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. J. Frye was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of XPO

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that XPO insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about US$38m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At XPO Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest XPO insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for XPO that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • The economist who won the Nobel for his work on bank runs breaks down SVB’s collapse—and his fears over what’s next

    Douglas Diamond warned in October that the Fed’s policies of raising rates at a brutal pace would trigger dangerously big losses in the bond portfolios of companies and banks. But SVB is to blame too.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Magnificent Growth Stock Down 33% That Is a Screaming Buy

    Investors looking for a growth stock can buy this fast-growing company at a relatively cheap valuation now.

  • SVB Collapse: 'Big Short' Michael Burry Changes His Mind

    The legendary investor and hedge fund manager believes the current crisis of confidence around banks is not a "true danger."

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Sells to T-Mobile in $1.3B Deal

    Actor and producer Ryan Reynolds has cut his first billion-dollar deal. Mint Mobile, the wireless firm that counts Reynolds as a minority owner, has been acquired by wireless giant T-Mobile in a deal that could value the startup firm at $1.35 billion (the actual payout will depend on the performance of the brands before and […]

  • ‘It’s a big failure for us.’ Sweden’s largest pension fund invested in both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank before they failed

    “We need to learn something from that and take actions based upon the lessons learned," Alecta CEO Magnus Billing told Bloomberg on Tuesday.

  • Credit Suisse thrown $54 billion lifeline in rush to ward off global bank crisis

    Credit Suisse said on Thursday it would borrow up to $54 billion from Switzerland's central bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence, after a slump in its shares had intensified fears about a global banking crisis. The bank's announcement, which came in the middle of the night in Zurich, prompted a 24% rise in Credit Suisse shares and helped reverse some of the heavy losses on stock markets driven by investor fears over potential bank runs across the world. Credit Suisse is the first major global bank to be thrown an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis and its troubles have raised serious doubts over whether central banks will be able to sustain their fight against inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • 2 Roaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    While the sector can be volatile at times -- macroeconomic headwinds led the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index to plunge 40% last year -- those who held on saw these stocks start to rise again in 2023. Since the start of the year, the potential of high-growth industries, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR), has sent a number of stocks trending up. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have risen 16% since Jan. 1, with reports the company plans to release a mixed-reality headset this year, rallying investors.

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Suze Orman Says You Won't Lose Everything in a Stock Market Crash if You Do This

    It's fair to say that 2022 was a tough year for stock market investors. The good news, though, is that there's a simple step you can take to reduce the chances of losing a lot of money in a stock market crash. In a recent podcast episode, Orman addressed concerns about a stock market crash and told listeners that one of the most important things to do as an investor is make sure your holdings are diversified across the board.

  • 3 Chip Stocks Set to Buck the Trend

    Amidst the problems in the banking and finance sector, chip stocks have performed well. Earnings remain strong, and the technical areas in 3 stocks provide investors with an attractive risk-to-reward proposition.

  • SVB Collapse: Elon Musk Is Very Worried

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has raised concerns about the soundness of banks around the world.

  • Stock market expert says Fed will pivot and cut rates 'very shortly'

    After predicting a high probability of a market crash within the next 60 days, The Bear Trap Report's Larry McDonald weighs in on "the beast" that will now force Fed action.

  • 25 Largest Banks in the US by Asset Size

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 largest banks in the U.S. by asset size. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 10 largest banks in the U.S. by asset size. The collapse of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has sent shockwaves not just through the […]