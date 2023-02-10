Insiders who purchased this year lose US$82k as Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) stock drops to US$4.36

Insiders who acquired US$204k worth of Sana Biotechnology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SANA) stock at an average price of US$7.30 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 6.8% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$122k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Sana Biotechnology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Patrick Yang bought US$204k worth of shares at a price of US$7.30 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$4.36). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Patrick Yang was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Sana Biotechnology insiders own 11% of the company, worth about US$94m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sana Biotechnology Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Sana Biotechnology and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Sana Biotechnology (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

