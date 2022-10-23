Insiders who purchased Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$58k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$306k worth of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 11% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$58k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Noodles

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Of the Board Jeffrey Jones bought US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$6.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.60). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Noodles insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Noodles Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Noodles insiders own 10% of the company, worth about US$26m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Noodles Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Noodles and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Noodles has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

