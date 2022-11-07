Insiders who purchased Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) earlier this year lose an additional US$105k as the stock sinks to US$202

Insiders who acquired US$307k worth of Teleflex Incorporated's (NYSE:TFX) stock at an average price of US$307 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 5.5% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$202k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Teleflex Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Andrew Krakauer bought US$307k worth of shares at a price of US$307 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$202 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Andrew Krakauer was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Teleflex

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.2% of Teleflex shares, worth about US$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Teleflex Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Teleflex and their transactions don't cause us concern. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Teleflex.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

