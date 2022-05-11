Insiders who purchased Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) earlier this year lose an additional AU$18k as the stock sinks to AU$1.17

Insiders who bought AU$120k worth of Wagners Holding Company Limited's (ASX:WGN) stock at an average buy price of AU$1.37 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 10% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$102k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Wagners Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Chairman Denis Wagner made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$99k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.40 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$1.17). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Denis Wagner was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Denis Wagner bought 87.14k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$1.37. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Wagners Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Wagners Holding insiders own about AU$104m worth of shares (which is 47% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wagners Holding Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Wagners Holding. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Wagners Holding that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

