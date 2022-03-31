Insiders who purchased Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$47k

Insiders who bought US$133k worth of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 14% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$47k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Windtree Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman of the Board Zuie-Chin Huang for US$95k worth of shares, at about US$1.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.16). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Windtree Therapeutics insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Windtree Therapeutics Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Windtree Therapeutics. Insiders shelled out US$9.9k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of Windtree Therapeutics

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Windtree Therapeutics insiders have about 4.1% of the stock, worth approximately US$1.4m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Windtree Therapeutics Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Windtree Therapeutics insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Windtree Therapeutics has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

