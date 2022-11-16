Insiders purchases in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) last year yet to pay off, remain down US$14k despite recent gains

Insiders who bought US$79k worth of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 3.8% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$14k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ACI Worldwide

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Technology Officer Ram Puppala bought US$57k worth of shares at a price of US$28.49 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$21.61 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Ram Puppala was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Ram Puppala purchased 3.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$26.34. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of ACI Worldwide

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that ACI Worldwide insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$28m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ACI Worldwide Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think ACI Worldwide insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for ACI Worldwide that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

