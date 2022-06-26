Insiders purchases in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) last year yet to pay off, remain down US$131k despite recent gains

Insiders who purchased US$315k worth of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 19% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$131k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At EverCommerce

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Eric Remer for US$165k worth of shares, at about US$16.48 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$9.78). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

EverCommerce insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. EverCommerce insiders own 6.8% of the company, currently worth about US$130m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The EverCommerce Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no EverCommerce insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like EverCommerce insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for EverCommerce you should know about.

