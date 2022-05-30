Insiders purchases in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) last year yet to pay off, remain down US$97k despite recent gains

Insiders who bought US$235k worth of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 10% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$97k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for iCAD

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At iCAD

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Michael Klein for US$99k worth of shares, at about US$7.38 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$4.01 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While iCAD insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

iCAD Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at iCAD over the last quarter. Independent Chairman Timothy Irish shelled out US$25k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that iCAD insiders own about US$7.6m worth of shares (which is 7.5% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About iCAD Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if iCAD insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing iCAD. While conducting our analysis, we found that iCAD has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.