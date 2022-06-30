Insiders purchases in Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) last year yet to pay off, remain down US$42k despite recent gains

Insiders who purchased US$201k worth of Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (ASX:IMR) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 75% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$42k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Imricor Medical Systems

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

In the last twelve months Imricor Medical Systems insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.31. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$0.24 attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at Imricor Medical Systems Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Imricor Medical Systems over the last quarter. Independent Non-Executive Director Peter McGregor shelled out AU$66k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Imricor Medical Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Imricor Medical Systems insiders own 15% of the company, worth about AU$5.2m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Imricor Medical Systems Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Imricor Medical Systems insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for Imricor Medical Systems (2 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

