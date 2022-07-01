Insiders purchases in Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO) last year yet to pay off, remain down AU$108k despite recent gains

Insiders who purchased AU$250k worth of Warrego Energy Limited (ASX:WGO) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 19% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at AU$108k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Warrego Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Gregory Columbus for AU$250k worth of shares, at about AU$0.22 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.13 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Gregory Columbus was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Warrego Energy insiders own about AU$52m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Warrego Energy Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Warrego Energy shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Warrego Energy and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Warrego Energy (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

