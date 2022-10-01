Insiders at Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) sold US$2.2m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Raytheon Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Wesley Kremer, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$93.92 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$81.86. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Raytheon Technologies than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Raytheon Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Raytheon Technologies insiders own about US$119m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Raytheon Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Raytheon Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Raytheon Technologies has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

