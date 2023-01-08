Insiders rewarded with a UK£77k addition on top of their UK£848k purchase as Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) hits UK£14b

Insiders who bought Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by UK£1.5b as a result of the stock's 12% gain over the same period. In other words, the original UK£848k purchase is now worth UK£925k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Associated British Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Director, Emma Adamo, sold UK£799k worth of shares at a price of UK£20.92 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (UK£17.71). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Emma Adamo was the only individual insider to sell over the last year. Notably Emma Adamo was also the biggest buyer, having purchased UK£848k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 52.24k shares worth UK£848k. But they sold 38.20k shares for UK£799k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Associated British Foods insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Associated British Foods insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about UK£81m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Associated British Foods Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Associated British Foods insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Associated British Foods. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Associated British Foods and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

