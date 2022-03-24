Insiders rewarded with a US$191k addition on top of their US$801k purchase as Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) hits US$5.1b

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 19% resulting in a US$603m addition to the company’s market value. Put another way, the original US$801k acquisition is now worth US$992k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clearwater Analytics Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Sandeep Sahai is the biggest insider purchase of Clearwater Analytics Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$21.61), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Clearwater Analytics Holdings insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, CEO & Director Sandeep Sahai bought US$496k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Clearwater Analytics Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Clearwater Analytics Holdings insiders have about 0.06% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.3m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Clearwater Analytics Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Clearwater Analytics Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Clearwater Analytics Holdings. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Clearwater Analytics Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

