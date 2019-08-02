Insiders Roundup: Bezos Sells Amazon

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from the past week. Under the Insiders tab, change the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+," the duration to "July 2019" and "August 2019" All Insider Sales to "$200,000+."

According to these filters, the following are trades from company insiders last week.

President, CEO and 10% Owner Maurice Zauderer and director and 10% owner Albert Friedberg bought a combined 2,022,059 shares of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) for an average price of $4.08 per share on July 30.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $65.39 million and an enterprise value of $63.17 million. It has insider ownership of 1.79% and institutional ownership of 2.23%.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 61% and as of Friday, was trading 48.17% below its three-month high and 11.68% above its three-month low.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) 10% owner MGC Venture Partners 2013 GP, together with director and 10% owner Joseph C. III Cook, bought a combined 647,254 shares for an average price of $16 per share on July 29.

The company has a market cap of $389.33 million and enterprise value of $396.72 million.

Director and 10% owner Taneja Hemany, GC Venture LH Manager LLC, General Catalyst Group Managem and Kinnevik AB 10% owners bought a combined 11.11 million Livongo Health Inc. (LVGO) shares for an average price of $28 per share on July 29.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and an enterprise value of $3.67 billion.

Brandon B. Boze bought 658,796 shares of Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) for an average price of 18 cents per share on July 31.

The company, which provides products and services to the energy, chemical and construction sectors, has a market cap of $2.50 billion and an enterprise value of $7.36 billion. It has insider ownership of 3.33% and institutional ownership of 99.64%.

Over the last 12 months, the stock price has fallen 28% and as of Friday, it was trading 50.32% below its 52-week high and 7.48% above its 52-week low.

Most important insider sales

Charles John Larsen, 10% owner of Marijuana Company of America Inc. (MCOA), sold 2.42 million shares for an average price of 1 cent per share on Aug. 1.

The marijuana marketing and distribution company has a market cap of $15.18 billion and an enterprise value of $1.36 billion.