Insiders Roundup: Carnival, Bank Of New York Mellon

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of values. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to "$2,000,000+," the duration to "April 2020" and All Insider Sales to "$2,000,000+."





According to these filters, the following are this past week's most significant trades from company insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics

Andrew A. F. Hack, director of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) sold shares for an average price of $5.99 each on April 7.

edce27ea39622e3f9826ae5efbec90cf.png More

The biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $531 million and an enterprise value of $439 million. It has institutional ownership of 16.79% and insider ownership of 0.47%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 98%. As of Friday, it was trading 5.61% below its 52-week high and 614% above its 52-week low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

10% owner Viking Global Investors LP bought 725,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals LLC (ZNTL) for an average price of $18 per share on April 7.

ab13ef6eb2ef6c58ffac442963cc3300.png More

The biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $838 million and an enterprise value of $763 million.

Carnival

Randall J. Weisenburger, director of Carnival PLC (CUK) and Carnival Corp. (CCL), bought 1,250,000 shares of each company at the average price of $8 per share on April 7.

Both companies operate in the travel and leisure industry.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure

Washington State Investment Bo., 10% owner of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure (FTAI), bought 2.3 million shares for an average price of $8.50 per share on April 3.

db2630374153a4b4aa75756c888748b2.png More

The equipment leasing company has a market cap of $860 million and an enterprise value of $2.13 billion. It has institutional ownership of 6.82% and insider ownership of 0.76%.

Over the past 12 months, the shares have decreased 40%. As of Friday, the stock was trading 53.43% below its 52-week high and 174% above its 52-week low.

Idera Pharmaceutical

Pillar Invest Corp., 10% owner of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA), bought 3 million shares for an average price of $1.52 per share on April 7.

59410ca1e2a51ab30f0d7c1b6d919928.png More

The biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $48.02 million and enterprise value of $6.29 million. It has institutional ownership of 7.83% and insider ownership of 5.23%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock declined 48%. As of Friday, it was trading 65.87% below its 52-week high and 75.89% above its 52-week low.

Bank of New York Mellon

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B), 10% owner of Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK), sold 869,103 shares for an average price of $35.52 per share on April 8.