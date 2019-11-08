Insiders Roundup: Crocs, OPKO Health

Did you know that the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or a certain range of value? For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+," duration to "November 2019" and All Insider Sales to "$200,000+."





According to these filters, the following are significant trades from company insiders this month.

OPKO Health Inc. Buys

Phillip M. Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) for an average price of $1.49 per share on Nov.06.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and an enterprise value of $1.22 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 36.6% and an insider ownership of 5.87%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 51.13%, and as of Friday it was trading 61.63% below its 52-week high and 13.53% above its 42-week low.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Buys

Biotechnology Value Fund L P bought 968,112 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) for an average price of $4.0 per share on Nov.05.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $141.56 million, an institutional ownership of 96.8% and an insider ownership of 3.3%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 73.933%, and as of Friday it was trading 72.15% below its 52-week high and 20.18% above its 52-week low.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. Buys

Director and 10% owner Peter Kamin bought 700,086 shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) for an average price of $1.65 per share on Nov. 04.

The company, which manufactures natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials and related accessories, has a market cap of $83.96 million and an enterprise value of $304.05 million. It has an institutional ownership of 92.61% and an insider ownership of 9.45%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 73.96%, and as of Friday it was trading 79.35% below its 52-week high and 65% above its 52-week low.

Invitation Homes Inc. Sells

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 587,932 shares for an average price of $30.34 per share on Nov.06.

The company, which operates in the REITs industry, has a market cap of $15.89 billion and an enterprise value of $24.55 billion. It has an institutional ownership of 80.41% and an insider ownership of 0.71%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has risen 35.97%, and as of Friday it was trading 5.75% below its 52-week high and 53.67% above its 52-week low.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Sells

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) director and 10% owner Riverstone/Carlyle Energy Part sold 5.75 million shares for an average price of $9.61 per share on Nov. 05.