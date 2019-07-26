Insiders Roundup: Garmin, Best Buy

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from the past week. Under the Insiders tab, change the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+," the duration to "July 2019" and All Insider Sales to "$200,000+."
According to these filters, the following are trades from company insiders last week.
Director Jeffrey W. Bird and 10% owner Lightspeed Venture Partners X bought a combined 1,375,000 shares of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) for an average price of $8 per share on July 22.
The biotechnology company has a market cap of $289 million and an enterprise value of $178 million. It has insider ownership of 5.46% and institutional ownership of 56.39%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 44% and as of Friday was trading 61.23% below its 52-week high and 11.73% above its 52-week low.
Patrick J. Heron, director and 10% owner of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM), together with director Nialll O'Donnell and another 15 10% owners bought a combined 7.5 million shares for an average price of $16 per share on July 22.
The company produces medicine for rare liver diseases. Its market cap and enterprise value are both $317 million.
Mark J. Levin, director; and 10% owner Sanofi; Casdin Partners Master Fund LP; 6 Dimensions Capital LP; Third Rock Ventures III LP and Third Rock Ventures IV LP, 10% owners of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) bought a combined 596,250 shares for an average price of $15 per share on July 22.
The company has a vision to care for genetically defined diseases. It has a market cap of $309 million and an enterprise value of $246 million.
Vintage Capital Management LLC, director and 10% owner of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW), bought 107 million shares for an average price of 30 cents per share on July 23.
The provider of renewable power generation equipment has a market cap of $172 million and an enterprise value of $260 million. It has insider ownership of 3.1% and institutional ownership of 67.36%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 82% and as of Friday, it was trading 83% below its 52-week high and 91% above its 52-week low.
Owl Creek Asset Management LP, 10% owner of pdvWireless Inc. (ATEX), bought 83,171 shares for an average price of $44.20 per share on July 24.
The communication services company has a market cap of $670 million and an enterprise value of $593 million. It has insider ownership of 5.58% and institutional ownership of 84.50%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock price has climbed 55% and as of Friday, it was trading 11.94% below its 52-week high and 77.25% above its 52-week low.
Most important insider sales
Huatai Securities Co. Ltd., 10% owner of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK), sold 8 million shares for an average price of $20.57 per share on July 22.
The financial company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and an enterprise value of $2.06 billion.
Eldridge Industries LLC, 10% owner of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), sold 26 million shares for an average price of $19.55 per share on July 22.
The Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) has a market cap of $1.17 billion and an enterprise value of $1.81 billion. It has insider ownership of 2.1% and institutional ownership of 94.81%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock price has climbed 44%. As of Friday, was trading 7.42% below its 52-week high and 54.87% above its 52-week low.
Richard M. Schulze, 10% owner of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), sold 430,600 shares for an average price of $75.26 per share on July 22.
The apparel and specialty retailer has a market cap of $20.58 billion and an enterprise value of $23.04 billion. It has insider ownership of 2.28% and institutional ownership of 98.48%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock price has increased 2.32% and as of Friday, it was trading 8.65% below its 52-week high and 61.50% above its 52-week low.
Executive Chairman and 10% owner Min H. Kao sold 312,265 shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) for an average price of $80.58 per share on July 23.
The developer of GPS software and devices has a market cap of $14.91 billion and an enterprise value of $13.60 billion. It has insider ownership of 17.08% and institutional ownership of 67.55%.
Over the last 12 months, the stock has risen 24%. As of Friday, it was trading 12.46% below its 52-week high and 30.94% above its 52-week low.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
Read more here:
5 Stocks Trading With Low Price-Sales Ratios
5 Financial Companies Paying High Dividend Yields
5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Sign with RELL. Click here to check it out.
- GRMN 15-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of GRMN
- Peter Lynch Chart of GRMN