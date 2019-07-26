Insiders Roundup: Garmin, Best Buy

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from the past week. Under the Insiders tab, change the settings for All Insider Buying to "$200,000+," the duration to "July 2019" and All Insider Sales to "$200,000+."

According to these filters, the following are trades from company insiders last week.

Director Jeffrey W. Bird and 10% owner Lightspeed Venture Partners X bought a combined 1,375,000 shares of Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) for an average price of $8 per share on July 22.

The biotechnology company has a market cap of $289 million and an enterprise value of $178 million. It has insider ownership of 5.46% and institutional ownership of 56.39%.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 44% and as of Friday was trading 61.23% below its 52-week high and 11.73% above its 52-week low.

Patrick J. Heron, director and 10% owner of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM), together with director Nialll O'Donnell and another 15 10% owners bought a combined 7.5 million shares for an average price of $16 per share on July 22.

The company produces medicine for rare liver diseases. Its market cap and enterprise value are both $317 million.

Mark J. Levin, director; and 10% owner Sanofi; Casdin Partners Master Fund LP; 6 Dimensions Capital LP; Third Rock Ventures III LP and Third Rock Ventures IV LP, 10% owners of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) bought a combined 596,250 shares for an average price of $15 per share on July 22.

The company has a vision to care for genetically defined diseases. It has a market cap of $309 million and an enterprise value of $246 million.

Vintage Capital Management LLC, director and 10% owner of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW), bought 107 million shares for an average price of 30 cents per share on July 23.

The provider of renewable power generation equipment has a market cap of $172 million and an enterprise value of $260 million. It has insider ownership of 3.1% and institutional ownership of 67.36%.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has fallen 82% and as of Friday, it was trading 83% below its 52-week high and 91% above its 52-week low.

Owl Creek Asset Management LP, 10% owner of pdvWireless Inc. (ATEX), bought 83,171 shares for an average price of $44.20 per share on July 24.

The communication services company has a market cap of $670 million and an enterprise value of $593 million. It has insider ownership of 5.58% and institutional ownership of 84.50%.

Over the last 12 months, the stock price has climbed 55% and as of Friday, it was trading 11.94% below its 52-week high and 77.25% above its 52-week low.

Most important insider sales

Huatai Securities Co. Ltd., 10% owner of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK), sold 8 million shares for an average price of $20.57 per share on July 22.