Insiders Roundup: Mastercard, Eli Lilly

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of values. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to "$2,000,000+," the duration to "July 2020" and All Insider Sales to "$2,000,000+."
According to these filters, the following are this past week's most significant trades from company insiders.
Texas Pacific Land Trust
Horizon Kinetics Asset Management, 10% owner of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL), bought a combined 580 shares for an average price of $107 per share on July 6, 7 and 8.
The oil and gas company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and an enterprise value of $3.99 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.82% and institutional ownership of 17.37%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has lost 31%. As of Friday, it was trading 35.29% below its 52-week high and 83.9% above its 52-week low.
Continental Resources
Harold Hamm, Executive Chairman and 10% owner of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), bought 2.6 million shares for an average price of $17.77 per share on July 7.
The oil and gas producer has a market cap of $5.51 billion and an enterprise value of $11.35 billion. It has insider ownership of 3.59% and institutional ownership of 13.99%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has lost 63%. As of Friday, it was trading 64.58% below its 52-week high and 118.55% above its 52-week low.
Mastercard
10% owner Mastercard Foundation sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) for an average price of $303.73 per share on July 8.
The credit card manager has a market cap of $299 billion and an enterprise value of $300 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.15% and institutional ownership of 53.76%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 7%. As of Friday, shares were trading 15.16% below the 52-week high and 47.30% above the 52-week low.
BeiGene
CEO John Oyler, Chair of Scientific Advisory Board Xiadong Wang and Chief Medical Officer of Hermatology Jane Huang sold a combined 63,835 shares of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) on July 7 and 8 for an average price of $200 per share.
The biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $15.57 billion and an enterprise value of $12.50 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.43% and institutional ownership of 43.12%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 55.31%. As of Friday, shares were trading 5.01% below the 52-week high and 74.64% above the 52-week low.
ChemoCentryx
Vifor International Ltd. sold 266,077 shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) for an average price of $59.24 per share on July 8.
The biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $4 billion. It has insider ownership of 4.61% and institutional ownership of 49.26%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 569%. As of Friday, shares were trading 9.71% below the 52-week high and 859% above the 52-week low.
Eli Lilly
Lilly Endowment Inc., 10% owner of Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), sold a combined 415,000 shares for an average price of $167 per share on July 6 and 7.
The pharmaceutical company has a market cap of $159 billion and an enterprise value of $174 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.45% and institutional ownership of 52.89%.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 47.20%. As of Friday, shares were trading 2.52% below the 52-week high and 64.22% above the 52-week low.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
