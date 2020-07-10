Insiders Roundup: Mastercard, Eli Lilly

The GuruFocus All-in-One Screener can be used to find insider trades from a specific period of time or for a certain range of values. For these stock picks, I went under the Insiders tab and changed the settings for All Insider Buying to "$2,000,000+," the duration to "July 2020" and All Insider Sales to "$2,000,000+."





According to these filters, the following are this past week's most significant trades from company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management, 10% owner of Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL), bought a combined 580 shares for an average price of $107 per share on July 6, 7 and 8.

The oil and gas company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and an enterprise value of $3.99 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.82% and institutional ownership of 17.37%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has lost 31%. As of Friday, it was trading 35.29% below its 52-week high and 83.9% above its 52-week low.

Continental Resources

Harold Hamm, Executive Chairman and 10% owner of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR), bought 2.6 million shares for an average price of $17.77 per share on July 7.

The oil and gas producer has a market cap of $5.51 billion and an enterprise value of $11.35 billion. It has insider ownership of 3.59% and institutional ownership of 13.99%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has lost 63%. As of Friday, it was trading 64.58% below its 52-week high and 118.55% above its 52-week low.

Mastercard

10% owner Mastercard Foundation sold 206,010 shares of Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) for an average price of $303.73 per share on July 8.

The credit card manager has a market cap of $299 billion and an enterprise value of $300 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.15% and institutional ownership of 53.76%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 7%. As of Friday, shares were trading 15.16% below the 52-week high and 47.30% above the 52-week low.

BeiGene

CEO John Oyler, Chair of Scientific Advisory Board Xiadong Wang and Chief Medical Officer of Hermatology Jane Huang sold a combined 63,835 shares of BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) on July 7 and 8 for an average price of $200 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company has a market cap of $15.57 billion and an enterprise value of $12.50 billion. It has insider ownership of 0.43% and institutional ownership of 43.12%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has increased 55.31%. As of Friday, shares were trading 5.01% below the 52-week high and 74.64% above the 52-week low.

ChemoCentryx

Vifor International Ltd. sold 266,077 shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) for an average price of $59.24 per share on July 8.