Insiders of RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) reaped rewards after their US$2.4m investment jumped another US$14.7

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 14% resulting in a CA$8.4m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of US$2.4m worth of stock is now worth US$2.4m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

RTG Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Richard Hains bought CA$2.4m worth of shares at a price of CA$0.08 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$0.08 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Richard Hains was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. RTG Mining insiders own about CA$23m worth of shares. That equates to 34% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The RTG Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in RTG Mining and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in RTG Mining.

