Insiders saw their US$1.8m investment bump up to US$1.8m after Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) soared 9.6% last week

Insiders who bought Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by US$409m as a result of the stock's 9.6% gain over the same period. As a result, their original purchase of US$1.8m worth of stock is now worth US$1.8m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Light & Wonder Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Hamish McLennan bought US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$60.14 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$57.96 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Hamish McLennan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Hamish McLennan purchased 31.25k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$57.09. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Light & Wonder insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$48m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Light & Wonder Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Light & Wonder insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Light & Wonder has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

