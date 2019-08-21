Are Insiders Selling Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Access Intelligence

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Non-Executive Director, Michael Edward Jackson, sold UK£641k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.47 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of UK£0.58, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 38.3% of Michael Edward Jackson's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Michael Edward Jackson.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AIM:ACC Recent Insider Trading, August 21st 2019

Insider Ownership of Access Intelligence

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Access Intelligence insiders own about UK£3.8m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Access Intelligence Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Access Intelligence stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. As the saying goes, only fools rush in. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

