Are Insiders Selling Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Addus HomeCare

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when CFO, Executive VP Brian Poff sold US$369k worth of shares at a price of US$73.76 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of US$59.84. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$756k for 14.31k shares sold. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Addus HomeCare shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about US$52.83. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price of US$59.84. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Addus HomeCare Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Addus HomeCare. Specifically, insiders ditched US$441k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Addus HomeCare

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Addus HomeCare insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$12m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Addus HomeCare Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Addus HomeCare stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy!