Are Insiders Selling Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adesto Technologies

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Financial Officer, Ronald Shelton, sold US$152k worth of shares at a price of US$7.86 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$10.05. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Ronald Shelton's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Adesto Technologies than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

I will like Adesto Technologies better if I see some big insider buys.

Insiders at Adesto Technologies Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Adesto Technologies. In total, insiders sold US$172k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Adesto Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Adesto Technologies insiders own 4.1% of the company, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Adesto Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Adesto Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd think twice before buying!