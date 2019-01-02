Are Insiders Selling Affinity Energy and Health Limited (ASX:AEB) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Affinity Energy and Health Limited (ASX:AEB), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Affinity Energy and Health

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Company Secretary & Executive Director Peter Hatfull for AU$124k worth of shares, at about AU$0.062 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is AU$0.012. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Peter Hatfull.

The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:AEB Insider Trading January 2nd 19 More

I will like Affinity Energy and Health better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership of Affinity Energy and Health

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Affinity Energy and Health insiders own 12% of the company, worth about AU$1.5m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Affinity Energy and Health Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. Our analysis of Affinity Energy and Health insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. And we’re not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

