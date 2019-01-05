Have Insiders Been Selling Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Applied Materials

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Chairman of the Board Thomas Iannotti for US$922k worth of shares, at about US$61.47 per share. While the sale doesn’t make us feel confident, we do note it was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$33.70. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Thomas Iannotti was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AMAT Insider Trading January 5th 19 More

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It’s great to see that Applied Materials insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$104m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Applied Materials Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Applied Materials insider transactions recently certainly doesn’t bother us. It’s great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don’t gain confidence from the Applied Materials insiders selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

