Are Insiders Selling Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Arista Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Founder, Andreas Bechtolsheim, for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$290 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$231). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Andreas Bechtolsheim was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Arista Networks Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Arista Networks insiders own 29% of the company, worth about US$5.2b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Arista Networks Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Arista Networks insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Arista Networks, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Arista Networks.

