Are Insiders Selling Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

View our latest analysis for Aspen Technology

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Aspen Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Senior VP & CFO Karl Johnsen sold US$237k worth of shares at a price of US$89.17 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$87.68. They could have a variety of motivations for selling, but it’s still not particularly encouraging to see. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 19.14k shares for a total of US$1.7m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Aspen Technology than they bought, over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$87.80, on average. It’s not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares around current prices. While some insiders have decided to take some money off the table, we wouldn’t put too much weight on this fact. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AZPN Insider Trading January 16th 19 More

I will like Aspen Technology better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insiders at Aspen Technology Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider selling at Aspen Technology. In total, Karl Johnsen sold US$193k worth of shares in that time, and we didn’t record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it’s not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Aspen Technology insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$20m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.