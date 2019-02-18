Have Insiders Been Selling Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (HKG:392) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (HKG:392).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

View our latest analysis for Beijing Enterprises Holdings

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Executive VP & Executive Director Meng E sold HK$428k worth of shares at a price of HK$42.80 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of HK$45.00. Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 25% of Meng E’s holding. Meng E was the only individual insider to sell over the last year. Notably Meng E was also the biggest buyer, having purchased HK$380k worth of shares.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:392 Insider Trading February 18th 19 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our information indicates that Beijing Enterprises Holdings insiders own about HK$2.3m worth of shares. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven’t picked up on. It’s always possible we are missing something but from our data, it looks like insider ownership is minimal.

So What Do The Beijing Enterprises Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Beijing Enterprises Holdings shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at Beijing Enterprises Holdings are not inspiring us to buy. And usually insiders own more stock in the company, according to our data. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Beijing Enterprises Holdings.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.