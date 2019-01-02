Have Insiders Been Selling BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BP

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by Group CFO & Executive Director Brian Gilvary for UK£574k worth of shares, at about UK£5.35 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of UK£4.96. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Brian Gilvary.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 120.00 shares for UK£634. But insiders sold 107.26k shares worth UK£574k. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does BP Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. BP insiders own about UK£288m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BP Tell Us?

An insider hasn’t bought BP stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn’t give us much comfort. On the plus side, BP makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

