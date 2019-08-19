Have Insiders Been Selling C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At C&F Financial

The President, Thomas Cherry, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$90k worth of shares at a price of US$51.00 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$46.04. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 3776 shares for a total of US$193k. In the last year C&F Financial insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CFFI Recent Insider Trading, August 19th 2019 More

I will like C&F Financial better if I see some big insider buys.

Does C&F Financial Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that C&F Financial insiders own 6.2% of the company, worth about US$9.8m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About C&F Financial Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of C&F Financial insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies.

