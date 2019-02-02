Are Insiders Selling Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

Carlisle Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when John Altmeyer sold US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$107 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$108). While sellers have a variety of reasons for selling, this isn’t particularly great to see. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling on market, especially if they did so below the current price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.9% of John Altmeyer’s holding.

We note that in the last year insiders divested 13.65k shares for a total of US$1.5m. In total, Carlisle Companies insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around US$107, on average. It’s not ideal to see that insiders have sold at around the current price. But we don’t put too much weight on the insider selling, since sellers could have personal reasons. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Carlisle Companies

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Carlisle Companies insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$92m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Carlisle Companies Tell Us?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Carlisle Companies shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Carlisle Companies in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Carlisle Companies, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.