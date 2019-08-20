Have Insiders Been Selling Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

See our latest analysis for Chart Industries

Chart Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, W. Brown, sold US$721k worth of shares at a price of US$84.84 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$63.30. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Chart Industries shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:GTLS Recent Insider Trading, August 20th 2019 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Chart Industries Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Chart Industries. Carey Chen spent US$203k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Chart Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Chart Industries insiders own about US$30m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Chart Industries Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Chart Industries, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

Of course Chart Industries may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.