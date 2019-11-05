Have Insiders Been Selling Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

See our latest analysis for Chemed

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chemed

The CEO, President & Director, Kevin McNamara, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.0m worth of shares at a price of US$417 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$415. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, Chemed insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CHE Recent Insider Trading, November 5th 2019 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Chemed Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Chemed recently. We note insiders cashed in US$18m worth of shares. Meanwhile Non Executive Chairman George Walsh bought US$206k worth. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Chemed insiders own 2.3% of the company, currently worth about US$153m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chemed Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Chemed, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Chemed is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Chemed.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.