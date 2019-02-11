Have Insiders Been Selling China Gem Holdings Limited (HKG:1191) Shares This Year?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in China Gem Holdings Limited (HKG:1191).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At China Gem Holdings

Ling Zhong made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$33m worth of shares at a price of HK$0.097 each. So it’s clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of HK$0.15. Even though it doesn’t necessarily mean anything, that’s certainly not a positive sign, in our book. When an insider sells below the current price, it does tend to make us wonder about the current valuation. Please note, however, that this single sale was 52.3% of Ling Zhong’s stake. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Ling Zhong. Notably Ling Zhong was also the biggest buyer, having purchased HK$25m worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 200.14m shares worth HK$25m. But insiders sold 338.72m shares worth HK$33m. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of China Gem Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that China Gem Holdings insiders own about HK$50m worth of shares (which is 8.0% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At China Gem Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold China Gem Holdings shares recently, but they didn’t buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn’t give us much comfort. On the plus side, China Gem Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don’t own a heap, and they have been selling. So we’d only buy after careful consideration. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.