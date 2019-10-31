Have Insiders Been Selling China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited (HKG:570) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited (HKG:570).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President, Xiaochun Wang, for HK$548m worth of shares, at about HK$4.98 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of HK$3.59. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Xiaochun Wang.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SEHK:570 Recent Insider Trading, October 31st 2019 More

Does China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings insiders own 5.4% of the company, currently worth about HK$983m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back at the last year, we don't gain confidence from the China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings insiders selling.

