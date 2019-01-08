Have Insiders Been Selling Chuang’s Consortium International Limited (HKG:367) Shares This Year?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Chuang’s Consortium International Limited (HKG:367), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chuang’s Consortium International

Shau Chuang made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$19m worth of shares at a price of HK$1.60 each. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of HK$1.55. They might be selling for a variety of reasons, but it’s hard to argue this is a bullish sign. Arguably, insider selling at around current prices should give us reason to reflect on whether the stock is fully valued at the moment. Shau Chuang was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Chuang’s Consortium International Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Chuang’s Consortium International insiders own 12% of the company, worth about HK$306m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it’s enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chuang’s Consortium International Insiders?

An insider sold Chuang’s Consortium International shares recently, but they didn’t buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn’t make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn’t make us feel confident about the company. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

