Are Insiders Selling CML Group Limited (ASX:CGR) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell CML Group Limited (ASX:CGR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

View our latest analysis for CML Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CML Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO, MD & Executive Director, Daniel Riley, sold AU$800k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.53 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of AU$0.44. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Daniel Riley.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 280000 shares for AU$150k. But they sold 1500000 for AU$800k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:CGR Recent Insider Trading, November 3rd 2019 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

CML Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at CML Group. Independent Non-Executive Director Geoffrey Sam shelled out AU$53k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that CML Group insiders own about AU$12m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The CML Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The more recent transactions are a positive, but CML Group insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.